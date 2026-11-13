Mitsotakis: Europe must take part in the negotiations on Ukraine

Europe must participate directly in the peace negotiations on Ukraine, because without its presence, a lasting agreement cannot be reached or a future European security framework established. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said this upon his arrival at the 9th summit of the European Political Community in Dublin.

“There can be no long-term peace agreement in Ukraine without Europe’s participation at the negotiating table,” Mitsotakis said, as quoted by eKathimerini. He expressed cautious optimism about the latest diplomatic efforts, but stressed that Europe must have its own voice in the negotiation process.

European participation to be discussed in Dublin

Mitsotakis recalled that the first meeting of the European Political Community took place in Prague shortly after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Four and a half years later, the conflict remains unresolved, the Greek prime minister noted.

According to him, the specific format of European participation in the peace negotiations should be discussed in Dublin. He said that the European institutions should be represented, supported by some of the continent’s largest countries.

The meeting of the European Political Community brings together leaders from 27 European Union member states and 21 countries outside the bloc. The forum is being held ahead of the informal meeting of the European Council.

Call for a ceasefire and protection of ships

The Greek prime minister called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and stronger protection for commercial shipping in the Black Sea. He described halting attacks on merchant ships as an absolute priority.

Mitsotakis also warned of the economic consequences of the conflict in the Middle East. According to him, it is increasing uncertainty in Europe, while high energy prices and strategic dependencies are threatening the continent’s competitiveness and security.

His statement highlights the need for any future agreement on Ukraine to take into account not only the positions of the warring parties, but also Europe’s long-term interests and security.

Sources: ekathimerini.com