U.S. President Donald Trump said he still considers Elon Musk his friend, despite the billionaire’s public distancing from the MAGA movement. Trump made the statement in an interview with NBC News after Musk announced that he no longer considers himself part of the president’s political platform.

“He is my friend,” Trump said. According to him, Musk has “very good intentions” and had been with him all along, including during his travels.

However, the president made it clear that he does not unconditionally accept the distancing from MAGA. “To me, MAGA means something very specific, and when people stray from it, things don’t work out very well for them,” Trump said.

Musk: I’m Not Part of MAGA

In an interview with “The New York Times,” Musk said that he is “not part of MAGA.” He also said he was not sure exactly what the acronym means, as it comes from the English slogan “Make America Great Again.”

“If that means something like blindly adhering to a set of Republican Party policies, then I definitely don’t share it,” Musk said. He noted that he sees both positive and negative aspects in each of America’s two major parties.

Disappointment Over Political Donations

Musk’s statement came after the U.S. midterm elections, in which the Democrats achieved a decisive victory and took control of the House of Representatives and the Senate from the Republicans.

Musk expressed regret over donating nearly $500 million to Republican candidates. “I feel pretty stupid for spending so much money,” the billionaire said. He added that if he could turn back time, he would probably have spent less.

His distancing from MAGA contrasts with his active support for Trump in recent years. Musk financed Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign with more than $250 million, and in 2025 he headed the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE.

The billionaire often appeared wearing hats bearing the MAGA slogan. At a rally in 2024, he said: “I’m not just MAGA, I’m dark, gothic MAGA.”

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, nbcnewyork.com