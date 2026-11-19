Russia will not succeed in overcoming the unwavering support for Ukraine from its main allies, the leaders of Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Ukraine said in a joint statement following the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin.

“Russia will not succeed in overcoming the unwavering support from Ukraine’s main allies,” the statement said.

Call for an energy truce

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russia to agree to an energy truce over the winter.

The leaders described such an agreement as a first step toward ending the hostilities. The statement did not specify any concrete deadlines or a mechanism for implementing the truce.

Additional air defense capabilities

The four countries pledged to make additional efforts to provide Ukraine with more air defense capabilities before the cold months arrive.

This is the second major commitment outlined after the meeting in Berlin, alongside the call for an energy truce. The joint statement did not specify the quantities, particular systems or delivery timelines.

Sources: bta.bg