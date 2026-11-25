Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman intends to travel to the United States in December to attend the G20 summit in Miami. Semafor reports this, citing a U.S. official.

“The prince intends to travel to the United States in December,” the official told the media outlet.

The summit will be held in Miami

U.S. President Donald Trump will host the forum. The summit is scheduled for December 14 and 15, 2026, at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami.

The United States holds the G20 presidency this year, and the main priorities of the U.S. presidency include economic growth, energy supplies and new technologies.

Possible meeting with Donald Trump

Mohammed bin Salman’s participation would mark his first visit to the United States since the start of the conflict with Iran. It would also create an opportunity for the first face-to-face meeting between him and Trump since the beginning of the conflict.

According to information cited by Semafor, the talks could address Saudi Arabia’s requests for U.S. assistance against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, as well as for strengthening the kingdom’s defenses. It was not specified whether these issues have already been included in the official agenda.

Final confirmation is still pending

The Saudi crown prince’s attendance has not been publicly confirmed by the government in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia did not send Mohammed bin Salman to the G20 summits in 2024 and 2025. In 2025, the kingdom’s delegation in Johannesburg was led by Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.

If the trip takes place, it will place Saudi Arabia among the countries represented at the forum in person by their highest-ranking leaders. The G20 brings together 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union.

Sources: briev.ai