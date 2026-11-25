Ukraine will accelerate the implementation of the agreements with Hungary on expanding the rights of national minorities, with the aim of having them fulfilled by the end of June 2027. Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced this during his visit to Zakarpattia.

According to him, talks with the Ukrainian side have made significant progress on ten issues related to the linguistic, cultural and educational rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine. Magyar said the topic had also been discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Language and national symbols among the contentious issues

The agreements include the use of national symbols, as well as the possibility for representatives of minorities to use their language in public services and cultural activities.

“Ukraine is moving towards the European Union, and there it is perfectly normal for national minorities to be able to use their flag on national holidays, communicate in their language in hospitals or nursing homes, and listen to a tour guide in that language,” Magyar said.

The statement was made at a press conference in Berehove and was quoted by “European Pravda.” According to the Hungarian prime minister, Kyiv has committed to accelerating the process so that the agreements are fulfilled six months ahead of the deadline set out in the roadmap for the European Union accession process.

Magyar's first visit to Ukraine

The roadmap provides for the implementation of these and other commitments by the end of 2027. The new deadline cited by Magyar is the end of June of that year.

On November 24, the Hungarian prime minister made his first visit to Ukraine since taking office. During the visit, he also announced an aid package for Zakarpattia Oblast. It includes medical equipment, generators and vehicles.

Sources: pravda.com.ua