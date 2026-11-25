U.S. President Donald Trump said he is in no hurry to appoint a new White House press secretary. The position has been vacant since October 13, when Katie Zacharia left the post after just five days on the job. In response to a question about choosing her replacement, Trump said: “We are in no hurry.”

As of November 24, the White House had still not announced a permanent holder of one of the administration’s most prominent communications positions. According to Axios, Trump said in a telephone interview with his former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, that around 100 people wanted the job, but he did not say when he would make a decision.

The Post Remained Vacant After a Brief Tenure

Zacharia succeeded Karoline Leavitt, who left the position in August. Zacharia’s appointment proved short-lived, and Trump publicly urged her to “reconsider” remaining in the post after she was reportedly subjected to intense media pressure, according to Axios.

Following her departure, various options for a new press secretary began to be discussed. Fox News reported that those being considered included conservative commentator Ben Ferguson, White House communications director Steven Cheung, Breitbart executive Matthew Boyle and former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer. According to the outlet, Ferguson received support from administration officials, but no final choice has been announced.

The Joke About Dana White Did Not Lead to an Appointment

On November 7, Trump proposed UFC president Dana White as press secretary and even named fighters who could assist him. The following day, the president said he had been “just joking.” Thus, the post’s status did not change, and it remained without a permanent head.

The White House has not announced a deadline for the appointment. For now, Trump continues to speak directly with the media, including through telephone interviews, while the search for a new press secretary continues.

Sources: axios.com, foxnews.com