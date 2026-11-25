Ukrainska Pravda reported a possible drone attack on two oil refineries in Russia’s Samara region. These are the Syzran and Novokuibyshev refineries, in the areas of which local residents heard the sound of unmanned aerial vehicles, followed by explosions and fires.

Photos and videos showing a bright glow from the fire have been published on social media. Amid reports of the attack, a drone threat alert was issued in the Samara region. So far, there has been no official confirmation that either of the two oil refineries was hit.

Both refineries are part of Rosneft

The Syzran refinery was commissioned in 1942, and since 2007 it has been part of Rosneft. Its designed capacity is between 8.5 and 8.9 million tonnes of oil per year. The facility produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, marine fuel, bitumen and other petroleum products.

The Novokuibyshev refinery has been operating since 1951 and also belongs to Rosneft. Its primary processing capacity is 8.8 million tonnes of oil per year. The refinery produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen and other petrochemical products.

The two facilities have already been targeted by drone attacks on several occasions. On November 23, Ukrainian forces struck the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Perm and the Kaleykino oil pumping station in Tatarstan.

Sources: pravda.com.ua