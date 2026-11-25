Six people are missing after a small plane crashed into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of the US state of Mississippi. Four adults and two boys, aged 8 and 10, were on board the single-engine Cessna 210, the US Coast Guard said.

The plane went down northeast of Horn Island, near Pascagoula. It had taken off from Lakefront Airport in New Orleans and was en route to Page Field in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration lost contact with the aircraft at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday, November 24. According to data relayed to the Coast Guard, the plane was descending at about 10,000 feet per minute before communication was lost.

Cabin, life jackets and life raft found

“The aircraft cabin was on the surface of the water,” Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ross said.

Teams found the cabin of the Cessna 210 about two nautical miles northeast of Horn Island. Three more life jackets and a life raft were also found in the area, but as of the latest reports, none of the passengers had been located.

Coast Guard teams, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and local agencies are involved in the search. Two boats were dispatched from the station in Pascagoula, while a cutter and an aircraft were sent from the Coast Guard base in Mobile. Pascagoula also deployed a boat to the operation.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash. The cause of the plane's fall has not been determined, and the names of those on board have not been released.

The search operation continues in the waters off Horn Island. Rescue services have not yet said whether they have found any survivors or bodies.

Sources: apnews.com, wlox.com, wbrz.com