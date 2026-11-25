Debris from a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle struck a 16-story residential block in Kyiv, causing a fire on the first and second floors. The incident occurred on the evening of November 24 in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the Ukrainian capital. Debris also fell in the building’s courtyard.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said emergency services were heading to the site. “Part of a drone fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district, starting a fire on the first and second floors of a 16-story residential block. There is also debris in the building’s courtyard. Emergency services are on their way to the site,” Klitschko said.

Later, the mayor уточни, че при инцидента са пострадали двама души. Medical workers provided them with assistance at the scene. The statement did not provide further details about their condition.

A warehouse had caught fire earlier

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in a warehouse in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district after a Russian drone fell there. Ukrainska Pravda linked this incident to the drone attack as well.

Sources: pravda.com.ua