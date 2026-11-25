Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Alexander Lukashenko’s proposal that they fly together to Moscow for a meeting with Vladimir Putin. In response, he said that Lukashenko could bring the Russian president and the two of them could arrive in Kyiv, where Ukraine would guarantee their safe reception.

Zelensky described Lukashenko’s idea as unserious and said that such proposals do not bring the end of the war any closer.

“What am I to him, a suitcase?”

With these words, the Ukrainian president commented on the proposal that he be “picked up” by plane and taken to Moscow. He also said that the countries are at war and that everyone understands that a meeting in Moscow or Kyiv under the current circumstances is unrealistic.

Lukashenko’s proposal

Hours earlier, Lukashenko said he was ready to travel to Moscow together with Zelensky and act as a guarantor of the Ukrainian president’s security. He made the proposal in an interview with the French magazine Le Point, published on November 17.

“We could sit down and arrive in Moscow together,” Lukashenko said, presenting the idea as a possible format for talks with Putin. According to him, the three leaders would reach an agreement on ending the war more quickly than if European representatives were involved.

Lukashenko also said that Ukraine, Belarus and Russia should determine their common future. He made the proposal amid continuing calls for Zelensky to travel to Moscow for a meeting with Putin.

“An unserious conversation”

Zelensky said that such statements only pollute the information space with absurd and non-constructive proposals. In his words, they do not lead to real steps toward ending the war.

Sources: pravda.com.ua