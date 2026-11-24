NATO will defend every part of its territory, including against threats in space, the Alliance’s Secretary General Mark Rutte said in Berlin. His remarks came after German media reported that Russia could be preparing to launch a satellite carrying a nuclear warhead.

„We will always guarantee the protection of every inch of NATO territory, which also includes our security in the space domain,“ Rutte said.

According to broadcasters NDR and WDR and the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, intelligence on the possible launch was shared among NATO countries this month. The reports said the launch could take place within 60 days, but it was unclear which country had prepared the initial assessment.

The media reported that the alleged satellite, designated „Sputnik-S,“ has already been built and is located in the Moscow region. It could be equipped with a nuclear warhead and used to damage or destroy other satellites, including communications and reconnaissance systems. These claims have not been publicly confirmed by the German government or NATO.

Berlin did not confirm the information

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz neither confirmed nor denied the reports. He said that information about plans to deploy a nuclear weapon in space „is not new,“ but remains „no less shocking.“

According to him, the reports show „the extent to which Russia is apparently prepared to escalate.“ A German government spokesman said the information was being taken seriously, but warned against creating excessive alarm over hypothetical dangers.

Rutte said that NATO had various response options and regularly assessed its deterrence and defence policy.

Moscow rejected the claims

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not seen the latest reports and described publications based on anonymous sources as unworthy of serious attention.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin rejected the „unfounded claims“ and described them as part of a propaganda campaign. It said that Russia’s space activities were being conducted in accordance with its international obligations and were exclusively peaceful in nature.

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty prohibits placing nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction into orbit. In 2024, the United States said that Russia was developing a space weapon with a nuclear warhead. Moscow denied the accusation.

At the time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: „We have always been categorically opposed to the deployment of nuclear weapons in space and continue to oppose it.“

European Space Agency Director General Josef Aschbacher described the presence of nuclear weapons in space as the worst possible scenario. A potential nuclear explosion in orbit could disrupt the operation of satellites used for communications, navigation and surveillance.

Sources: bbc.com, theguardian.com, aa.com.tr