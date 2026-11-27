The global average temperature remained more than 2°C above pre-industrial levels for seven consecutive days. The period from November 18 to 24 was the first of such duration in the history of recorded measurements, the European climate monitoring service “Copernicus” confirmed.

The comparison was made with the average temperatures for the same calendar days during the period 1850-1900, which is commonly used as a benchmark for the pre-industrial era.

This is not the same as crossing the long-term 2-degree threshold set out in the Paris Agreement, but it is a worrying sign of the direction in which our climate is moving

This was stated by Samantha Burgess, strategic climate lead at “Copernicus”.

A daily record, but not a long-term breach of the threshold

Exceeding 2°C on individual days or for short periods does not mean that the world has already crossed the long-term 2°C threshold under the Paris Agreement. That threshold is assessed using multi-year averages, rather than measurements from a single day.

Before this year’s series, the 2°C threshold had been exceeded on only six separate days. Four of them occurred in February 2024, and two in November 2023. Earlier this November, temperatures were also above the threshold on three additional days, before the seven-day period began.

El Niño adds to the effect of global warming

According to scientists, the unusually high figures are the result of a combination of continued warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions and the El Niño climate phenomenon. The World Meteorological Organization forecasts that the current episode will continue until early 2027, with its peak expected toward the end of 2026.

“El Niño will pass, but the warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions will not disappear unless we reduce those emissions,” Burgess stressed.

Data from the World Meteorological Organization show that the global average temperature from January to September 2026 was 1.47°C above the level for 1850-1900. The period from 2023 to 2026 includes the four warmest years ever recorded, while the influence of the strong El Niño could further raise the average for the whole of 2026.

The 1.5°C threshold is now expected to be exceeded

The international goal is to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels in order to reduce the risks of more frequent and severe heatwaves, droughts, floods and ecosystem loss. A report by the United Nations Environment Programme states that a temporary breach of this threshold is now inevitable.

According to the UN assessment, the scale and duration of this overshoot will be decisive. The longer temperatures remain above 1.5°C, the greater the risks to people, nature and economies.

Sources: bta.bg