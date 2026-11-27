If Europe abandons Ukraine, it will put its own security at risk in the short and medium term. French President Emmanuel Macron said this at a press conference following the first day of the European Council summit.

“Support from the European Union is crucial. Why? Because since the beginning of 2025, the withdrawal of US troops has continued, and this war directly affects us,” Macron said.

According to him, Ukrainians are fighting for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their country, but at the same time they are “on the front line of European security.” The French president described the war as a conflict of existential importance for the security of Europeans.

“If we abandon Ukraine, we will put our own security at risk in the short and medium term,” Macron said. He added that, in his view, this risk could materialise sooner, in the short term, referring to actions he described as Russian aggression and provocations against European countries.

Money for Ukraine and preparations for winter

The statement was made against the backdrop of the special meeting of the European Council on 26 and 27 November, at which leaders are discussing Ukraine’s financial needs in 2027. The European Commission has proposed up to €45 billion in additional support for the country next year. The amount is added to the €90 billion loan for 2026 and 2027, the European Council said.

Macron outlined two main priorities for European assistance. The first is to help Ukraine get through the winter amid Russian strikes on civilian targets and energy infrastructure. The second is for Europe to work together with Kyiv to achieve a just peace.

The French president said that the support was not based solely on solidarity. “We are helping Ukraine out of a sense of responsibility, but also because it serves our interests. I am here to defend France’s interests,” he said.

Europe seeks its own role in security

Macron’s position is part of the broader European debate on reducing dependence on US military support and building its own security system. At the meeting of the European Political Community in Dublin in November, European leaders said that Ukraine’s security was part of the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic region.

The French president has already said that without the Europeans, support for Ukraine would not be sufficient and that European countries must determine the principles and architecture of their own security themselves. Against this backdrop, the next specific question facing the EU is whether leaders will reach agreement on the financial framework for Kyiv in 2027.

Sources: unian.net