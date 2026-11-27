An unidentified drone briefly violated Latvia’s airspace in the early hours of November 27. The Latvian Armed Forces detected the unmanned aircraft in the immediate vicinity of the state border, after which it briefly entered the country’s territory.

At 2:30 a.m., an air threat alert was issued in the eastern part of Ludza Municipality. In response, fighter jets from NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission were activated, along with an interceptor drone operated by the Latvian Armed Forces. The aircraft returned to the location from which it had taken off.

The alert in Ludza was lifted at 2:55 a.m. Meanwhile, a lower-level alert was issued over a possible air threat in Balvi Municipality, which is located north of Ludza. It was lifted at around 3:30 a.m.

The Latvian Armed Forces said that air defenses along the eastern border had been reinforced with additional units. It was not reported who operated the drone or where it had taken off from.

The Incident Comes Amid an Attack in Russia

The alerts in Latvia were issued as Russia’s Leningrad Region was repelling a drone attack. Governor Alexander Drozdenko said that more than 40 unmanned aircraft had been shot down over the region.

According to Reuters, the brief incursion into Latvian airspace has heightened concerns that the war in Ukraine could spread beyond its borders. Kyiv and Moscow continue to exchange missile and drone strikes.

On Tuesday, Poland accused Moscow of deliberately violating its airspace after reporting that a Russian reconnaissance drone had briefly crossed the border.

Latvia Tightens Measures Along Its Eastern Border

The incident is the latest involving unmanned aircraft in eastern Latvia. During the year, Latvian authorities also reported cases in which drones had been shot down or had crashed on the country’s territory.

Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs has already called on the European Union to close its borders to all Russian citizens. “Allowing such a large number of people into the EU now is extremely dangerous. We must not give in to Russia and must not show weakness,” he said.

Kulbergs also rejected the possibility of restoring normal relations with Moscow after a ceasefire in Ukraine. “That is impossible. A new era has begun,” the Latvian prime minister said.

Sources: unian.net, sa.marketscreener.com, apnews.com