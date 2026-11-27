Donald Trump’s administration encouraged Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving OPEC earlier this year, Reuters reports, citing ten people familiar with the discussions. According to the sources, Washington linked a potential withdrawal to plans to increase production and attract US investment in the oil sectors of both countries.

Pressure on Venezuela also extended to the payment of its annual membership fee. The United States prevented the transfer of the sum to OPEC, people familiar with relations between Washington and Caracas claim. The fee is around €2.8 million per year for each country. The amount is small compared with oil revenues, but the payment has symbolic significance, as Venezuela is one of the countries that founded the organization.

The State Department did not directly respond to whether Washington had blocked the payment. A US official told Reuters that lower-level officials may have raised the issue of leaving OPEC, but that it “was not among the issues raised by senior officials”. According to him, access to Venezuelan state funds is authorized after each spending request is reviewed.

Saudi intervention halted pressure on Caracas

Two of the sources claim that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman persuaded the US administration not to continue its pressure on Venezuela. Saudi Arabia is OPEC’s largest producer and the organization’s de facto leader.

In August, Donald Trump said that the decision on whether Venezuela should leave OPEC rested with the country itself. Caracas, however, has not officially announced any intention to withdraw.

Iraq chooses the battle for a higher quota

US officials also discussed leaving OPEC with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, as US companies „ExxonMobil“ and „Chevron“ plan new investments in the country. According to the sources, the prime minister raised the issue at a cabinet meeting during the summer.

Iraq’s Oil Ministry persuaded al-Zaidi that the country should remain in OPEC and instead seek a higher production quota. In June, Iraqi officials had already warned that Baghdad could consider all options if the organization did not significantly increase its quota. At the time, the ministry said this did not represent an official position on leaving.

Washington also has significant influence over Iraq’s financial flows. Revenue from Iraqi oil continues to pass through an account at the US Federal Reserve in New York, established after the US invasion in 2003. The US State Department says that talks with Baghdad focused on improving energy infrastructure, rather than on OPEC.

The organization is losing influence

The revelations come after the United Arab Emirates left in 2026 and Angola in early 2024. OPEC was founded in Baghdad in 1960 by Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, and today the organization is facing renewed pressure from countries seeking to increase their production.

Venezuela is currently exempt from production quotas under OPEC+ due to a years-long decline in output. The country produced around 1.2 million barrels per day in September, while state-owned PDVSA says it is targeting 1.5 million barrels per day by the end of 2027. No official decision by Venezuela or Iraq to leave OPEC has been announced.

Sources: reuters.com, au.marketscreener.com, theprint.in