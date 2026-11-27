French President Emmanuel Macron called on the leader of the far-right National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, to show more modesty after she criticized the talks in Brussels on the European Union’s next long-term budget.

“Ms. Le Pen is campaigning. It takes a particular kind of arrogance to think that you are already deciding France’s fate. As far as I know, she has not yet been elected president,” Macron wrote on the social network X.

The French president added that political leaders should strive “to get France back on its feet” instead of using “cheap political manoeuvres” to prevent the French from making their voices heard in elections.

Macron usually avoids such direct comments about Le Pen, especially during meetings with other European leaders. This time, he stressed that he had taken France’s upcoming presidential election into account in discussions on the EU budget.

The EU budget collided with France’s election calendar

European Union leaders failed to reach an agreement on the bloc’s next seven-year budget, which is to cover the period from 2028 to 2034. The European Commission’s proposal is for a plan worth around €2 trillion, but a number of member states oppose the size and allocation of the funds.

According to Macron, if the budget is not agreed by December 31, the negotiations will have to resume in the second half of 2027. By then, France will already be governed by a new president, as his term ends in May of that year.

“You need to be more modest when you are campaigning, even if you already see yourself in that position,” Macron wrote in conclusion.

Le Pen is the favourite for the 2027 election

Marine Le Pen is among the leading candidates for France’s 2027 presidential election and, according to Reuters, is the favourite in the race. Macron is not eligible to run for a third consecutive term, but has said he will exercise his powers until the end of his current mandate.

The sharp exchange shows how the European budget negotiations are becoming intertwined with preparations for the French election. For Macron, reaching an agreement quickly would avoid shifting the decisive talks to a period in which France’s new government could have a different position on EU spending and priorities.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, afp.com