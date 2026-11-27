The United States is too focused on the Middle East and is not exerting enough pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the BBC, given in his office in central Kyiv.

According to him, the delay in deliveries of missile defense systems from the US is taking a direct toll on the Ukrainian population. “The shortage of these missiles means human lives,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine has limited capabilities to defend against ballistic missiles, while Russian strikes on cities, power plants and bridges continue. Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces are already destroying around 70% of the fastest Russian drones, but the shortage of interceptors for ballistic missiles remains “very, very great”.

Criticism of the relationship between Trump and Putin

The Ukrainian president described Donald Trump’s decision to publish a photo with Vladimir Putin and call him his friend as “very strange”.

“He is an aggressor and a murderer. He cannot be a friend. He simply cannot,” Zelensky said.

He compared such an attitude to an embrace between an American president and Adolf Hitler during World War II. Zelensky clarified that the decision on how to speak with Putin was Trump’s, but warned that excessive neutrality toward the aggressor places the victim and the attacker on the same level.

“When you try to be very neutral toward the aggressor, that means you support the victim, but you also support the aggressor. That is not right,” the Ukrainian president said.

Talks to continue in December

The latest round of talks between Russia and Ukraine, held with US mediation in Abu Dhabi, has not produced any apparent progress. Zelensky said that “the more we know, the more problems” emerge, and expects the negotiations to resume in December.

It remains unclear whether European representatives will participate in the next round. Russia has repeatedly stated that it does not want European countries to have a direct role in the negotiating process, while European governments insist on being included in talks about the security of the continent.

On November 26, Trump said that during his meeting with Putin in China, he had urged him to end military aggression against territories in Europe. The US president also said that a peace agreement with Ukraine was possible, but talks remained blocked on key issues, including Moscow’s territorial claims.

Shortage of missiles and restrictions on Starlink

As diplomatic efforts continue, Ukraine is preparing for a harsh winter under constant air attacks. Ukrainian drone units told the BBC that restrictions on Starlink and the military version Starshield in the occupied areas are hindering the use of interceptor drones against Russian “Shaheds”.

Asked who makes the decisions on the restrictions, Zelensky replied that technically it was SpaceX, but the political answer remained unclear. “It’s like ping-pong. We ask one side, and it says the other is responsible,” he said.

The Ukrainian president called on the US to act as a “strong country with strength and respect” and use its influence to force Russia to make real concessions in the negotiations.

Sources: bbc.com, apnews.com, investing.com