Anastasiia Hrybanova, a journalist with the Ukrainian service of the BBC, lost her father, grandmother and grandfather in January 2025 in the village of Dachne, Donetsk region. More than a year later, she is trying to establish on her own how her relatives died, but has been unable to definitively confirm any of the theories.

In February 2025, her mother reported that all three were dead. The woman, who has supported Russia for years, believes that her relatives were killed by Ukrainian soldiers. This led Hrybanova to cut off contact with her. The journalist is also no longer in contact with her sister Aleksandra, who was living in Moscow at the beginning of the full-scale war and refused to take sides.

The sisters re-established contact at the beginning of 2026, around the anniversary of their father’s death. “I realised that I was no longer angry with her. She was also mourning the loss and grieving for Dad just as much as I was,” Hrybanova says.

Father found wounded after drone strike

The journalist’s father stayed in Dachne to care for his elderly parents. On 26 January 2025, a neighbour found him wounded. The man said he had been “caught” by a drone and asked for a first-aid kit. When the neighbour returned several hours later, he was already dead. He was buried in the greenhouse in the yard.

It has not been established whose drone it was. Hrybanova points out that, before the village was captured, Russian drones had regularly shelled the area. On 14 February 2025, Russia’s Ministry of Defence announced that Dachne had been captured.

Accounts of the elderly couple remain contradictory

The exact date of the grandparents’ deaths is unknown. A neighbour says that, during the second half of January, two servicemen without insignia entered her yard. According to her, they spoke with a Ukrainian accent, threatened to evict her, and one of them pointed an assault rifle at her. The other headed towards the elderly couple’s home.

The next day, the woman saw that the door of the house was open, but did not go inside because of the drones overhead. Later, another neighbour discovered the bodies. She described the grandmother as lying in bed and the grandfather as lying on the floor in dried blood.

The two women believe that Ukrainian servicemen were responsible, as they were withdrawing towards the centre of the village at the time. Hrybanova, however, stresses that none of her interviewees witnessed the killing directly and that the accounts cannot be independently verified.

What the maps and forensic examination show

A forensic examination carried out in Yasynuvata about a year and a half later found no obvious injuries on the grandfather’s body. The grandmother was recorded as having died from a blast injury to the skull. It is unclear when and how it was sustained. Satellite images of the house taken before and after the presumed deaths show no significant destruction.

Military maps, including those from the Ukrainian DeepState project, indicate that on the presumed dates of the deaths, Ukrainian forces still controlled the street where the elderly couple lived. A Ukrainian serviceman confirmed this to Hrybanova but provided no further details.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said they had no verified information about the deaths of the grandmother and grandfather or about the possible involvement of their servicemen. The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office said it had not registered any Russian war crimes in Dachne during that period. The journalist was unable to obtain a comment from the Russian side.

The bodies of the grandmother and grandfather remain in territory under Russian control. After her mother and sister moved to Serbia, Hrybanova visited them and resumed speaking with her mother. “Now there is little I can do for them except one thing – restore my relationship with my mum and sister,” she writes.

Sources: meduza.io, interfax-russia.ru