July 8, 1777 The British colony of Vermont is the first to abolish slavery in America

On July 8, 1777, the then British colony of Vermont was the first in America to abolish slavery and grant voting rights to all men, regardless of race.

Researchers of American history have attempted to reconstruct the historical setting and find an explanation for this first precursor to the modern United States of America. It seems almost incredible that the population of this almost extreme northeastern state matured so early politically and morally (only Maine is behind it).

From today's perspective, this enlightenment in people's minds that all human beings are equal before God seems to have been brought about by God himself.

On the one hand, Vermont had undergone a shock only 14 years ago, when it changed from a French colony to a British colony after the French and Indian War. However, England abolished slavery only in 1833.

On the other hand, one cannot look for direct influence from the United States: one, Vermont did not become the 14th member of the United States until March 4, 1791; secondly, in the USA, the prohibition of slavery came into effect in December 1865 with an amendment to the constitution, 8 months after the end of the Civil War.

On the third hand, the state of Vermont borders the uniquely conservative Massachusetts to the south, where a theocracy reigns - a complete merger of church and state. The Puritans living there profess the absolute supremacy of God's affairs over secular ones. Only 85 years before that, the trial of the “Salem witches” took place there, in which 19 innocent men and women were hanged on charges of practicing witchcraft, and one was stoned to death.

The fact is difficult to explain, but it undeniably exists. Although the state of Vermont is small in area (23,000 sq km) and at that time had a population of several tens of thousands, it became the first spark that ignited the fire of abolitionism. Vermont now has a population of 608,000.