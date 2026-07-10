July 10, 138 AD Emperor Hadrian dies

Hadrian was born into an aristocratic family, but was orphaned early. He was adopted and raised by Emperor Trajan, who was his relative. Despite his enviable military career, Hadrian was a pragmatic ruler who tried to avoid conflicts and war.

He rules for 20 years - a time during which the borders of the empire are strengthened and stabilized. He is a supporter of the arts and especially architecture. In addition to the villa near Tivoli, which history claims was designed by him, he built temples and theaters.

The famous Castel Sant'Angelo near the cathedral “St. Peter”, was built as his mausoleum. During his reign, the most magnificent creation of Roman architecture was built with his participation - the Pantheon in Rome - a building whose dome in terms of construction technique, size and structural achievement remained unsurpassed until the construction of the Cathedral of “St. Peter”.

Hadrian also built the wall that limited the northwestern border of the empire, “to separate Romans from barbarians”. This is the famous Hadrian's Wall on the territory of present-day Great Britain.

A curious thing: Hadrian is the first Roman emperor to be depicted with a beard. This is largely considered to be the influence that Hellenic culture had on him. Its appearance won many imitators.

It is known that in the period 124-125, Hadrian visited the provinces of Thrace and Moesia.

The most significant construction in Philippopolis from the time of Hadrian is the stadium. It was built at the beginning of the 2nd century. A marble slab discovered during the excavations of the sphendon proves that Antinous, the favorite of Emperor Hadrian, was also honored with competitions in the stadium of Philippopolis. During his time, construction work on the theater also continued.