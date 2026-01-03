One flu patient is now infecting five

After the end of the holidays and the return of children to the classrooms, health experts are reporting a new increase in respiratory diseases. In the studio of “Wake up“ infectious disease specialist Dr. Trifon Valkov explained that the situation was expected, but requires increased attention due to the high contagiousness of the currently dominant flu virus.

Increase in morbidity

According to Dr. Valkov, currently a huge part of those who have passed through the offices have complaints of the respiratory tract. “About one-half to two-thirds of the patients have some respiratory symptoms. It is quite expected, judging by the gathering of many people in one place around the holidays and the return of children to school, to report an increased incidence,“ he pointed out.

The data show that in nearly 90% of cases the H3N2 variant of influenza A is proven. Despite the frightening name, the doctor clarified: “We can in no way define it exactly as a "super flu", because it is not more severe. Here we are talking about a more easily transmitted virus“.

The main difference is in the speed with which the disease spreads. “On average, the reproductive number for influenza is about three to four people. With this new variant of influenza, this number is slightly higher – somewhere around four and a half to five people“, the infectious disease specialist explained.

One of the most critical moments with this virus is the time when a person becomes dangerous to others, without even suspecting it. “A person is infected at least 24 hours before the onset of symptoms. Then a person does not experience any symptoms, but then he is maximally contagious“, warned Dr. Valkov. The period of virus shedding itself after the onset of the disease usually lasts between 5 and 7 days.

The doctor emphasized the importance of a quick response: “If treatment with specific antiviral agents is started in the first 24 to 48 hours from the onset of symptoms, this period of contagiousness is greatly shortened“.

The flu is not an ordinary cold

Dr. Valkov was categorical that the disease should not be approached lightly, as the statistics on complications are alarming. “The flu has never been and never will be an elementary respiratory infection. The flu has an extremely well-marked tropism towards the nervous system“, the specialist emphasized.