Diseases such as measles and whooping cough are once again attracting public attention because of vaccine hesitancy and the spread of unverified information about immunizations. Pediatrician Dr. Plamen Maslarski said this on NOVA’s “Wake Up” program.

“They have not disappeared in the first place; their incidence has simply declined, but they have always existed and will continue to exist,” the specialist explained. According to him, vaccines have led to a manyfold decrease in the incidence of these diseases in Bulgaria, but the risk does not disappear completely.

Underestimation begins when the disease is no longer visible

According to Dr. Maslarski, the prolonged absence of a particular disease from everyday life causes people to underestimate the danger. As a result, vaccines begin to appear less important, while scientifically unfounded claims can influence parents’ decisions.

The pediatrician also commented on claims circulating about a link between vaccines and autism. “There is no solid information proving this claim,” he said. The World Health Organization also states in a recent review of scientific research that the available reliable data do not show a causal link between vaccines and autism.

According to the doctor, parents often hesitate because of information that has not been verified. That is why the role of medical professionals is to present the benefits of immunization calmly and with sound arguments, without putting pressure on families.

Interest in flu vaccines is growing

Dr. Maslarski also reports greater interest in flu vaccines. He stressed that they are important not only for children but also for other family members, including older people.

“Influenza can be very severe. Sometimes recovery can take a long time,” the pediatrician warned. The injectable vaccine can be administered to children from six months of age, while the nasal vaccine is intended for children over two years old. International recommendations also identify six months of age as the starting point for flu immunization, while the live nasal vaccine is used in suitable children aged two and over.

The nasal vaccine is administered without a needle, but it contains a live, weakened virus and can cause mild flu-like symptoms. A live vaccine is not administered to children with a confirmed immune deficiency.

According to the specialist, immunization is particularly important for children who are frequently ill, those who attend childcare facilities, as well as children with chronic illnesses or those living with older people who have chronic health problems.