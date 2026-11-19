A three-tooth dental bridge with an attachment wire was removed from the airways of a man aged around 65 in Sliven. The foreign body was removed during a bronchoscopy by Dr Petyo Petkov, head of the Pulmonology and Phthisiology Department at Dr Ivan Seliminski Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment, without the need for surgery.

The patient, who is from a settlement in Sliven Province, was admitted with a condition resembling severe pneumonia and bronchopulmonary syndrome. He did not notice when or how the bridge had entered his airways, with doctors presuming that this may have happened while he was eating.

The unusual finding was detected by a scan

During a lung scan, the medical team noticed an unusual foreign body in one of the bronchi. The subsequent bronchoscopy showed that it was a dental prosthesis with three teeth. The structure was at least 3 centimetres long, about a centimetre wide and had a protruding attachment wire.

“In practice, the patient had aspirated a bridge – a dental prosthesis with three teeth,” Dr Petkov explained. According to him, the presence of an object of such size in the airways is extremely difficult to explain, as it would normally cause severe coughing and serious breathing difficulties.

The removal took around 30 minutes

During the intervention, the doctor had to pass carefully through the vocal cords and other sensitive anatomical areas to avoid spasms of the larynx and vocal cords. An additional risk was posed by the metal wire, which could have caused perforation of a bronchus or the trachea and severe inflammation in the chest area.

“It had to be done with patience and a steady hand,” Dr Petkov said. The procedure lasted around half an hour. After the successful removal of the bridge, the patient was discharged, with his pulmonary problems brought under control.

Senior nurse Elisaveta Hristova also took part in the intervention. Initially, the team presumed that the visible wire might be a fishing-hook barb. Only upon removal did it become clear that the bronchus contained an entire dental bridge structure.

Sources: darik.bg