The use of tap water for drinking and preparing food without heat treatment has been restricted in six villages in Plovdiv region. The reason is deviations in microbiological parameters identified during regular inspections by the Regional Health Inspectorate. E. coli, enterococci and a lack of residual chlorine were detected in the samples.

The warning concerns Dedevo, Anevo, Nedelevo, Tseretelevo, Lyuben and Pravishte. The samples were taken as scheduled as part of the Health Inspectorate’s monitoring programme, rather than following reports from residents.

The water may be used only for hygiene

“Deviations in the microbiological parameters have been identified – E. coli, enterococci and a lack of residual chlorine,” said Milena Shikova, head of the State Health Control Department.

The Regional Health Inspectorate has sent letters to the mayors of the six settlements instructing them to inform residents about the restriction. Until the repeat results are received, the water must not be used for drinking or preparing food without heat treatment. It may be used only for hygiene purposes.

“This will apply until the repeat results are released and the ban is lifted,” Shikova said.

A faulty valve has been repaired in Anevo

In the Sopot village of Anevo, the likely cause of the contamination is a technical problem in the water supply network. According to Mayor Nikolay Nikolov, a faulty valve has already been repaired. The Regional Health Inspectorate is expected to take new samples in the coming days.

The instructions have been sent to the water utility responsible for the water supply. The company is expected to take corrective measures, eliminate the causes of the contamination and submit reports from new samples.

The restriction will remain in effect until laboratory results are received confirming that the water is fit for drinking and meets regulatory requirements.