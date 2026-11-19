Doctors at the Dr. Stefan Cherkezov Regional Hospital in Veliko Tarnovo saved an 11-year-old child with a large piece of meat lodged in the esophagus. The child was admitted to the hospital on Monday evening after being unable to swallow either liquids or food, while their condition was gradually deteriorating.

During the examination, Dr. Alex Dachovski, a resident in the Gastroenterology Department, identified the problem. The medical team immediately proceeded with the endoscopic removal of the foreign body under anesthesia.

“The endoscopic extraction was performed under anesthesia, and during the intervention it was established that the foreign body was a large piece of meat lodged in the esophagus,” explained the head of the department, Dr. Ilko Kosturkov. According to him, the piece had already begun to injure and tear the superficial structures of the mucous membrane.

The procedure lasted less than 10 minutes

The intervention was performed on site at the hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, avoiding a possible delay that could have occurred if the child had been transported to another medical facility in Sofia. According to Dr. Kosturkov, a foreign body remaining in the esophagus for a longer period can lead to tearing of its layers and massive bleeding.

“The entire procedure took us less than 10 minutes, and the result is extremely important,” said Dr. Ilko Kosturkov.

After a brief stay in the Pediatric Department, the 11-year-old child was discharged. Serious complications were prevented thanks to the medical team’s swift response.