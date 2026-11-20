Russia has rejected the idea of NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that any form of “quasi-membership” for Kyiv in the Western military alliance is completely unacceptable to Moscow.

“I would like to say that even finding a formula for the apparent membership of Kyiv in NATO and seeking any kind of “creative” solution in this area is unacceptable to us,” Ryabkov said, as quoted by TASS.

His statement came a day after the meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Berlin. At the forum, French President Emmanuel Macron said that talks on Ukraine’s possible NATO membership should be resumed.

US Special Envoy Jared Kushner, who also took part in the meeting, said that together with Steve Witkoff he had persuaded the Russians to accept the idea that guarantees for Ukraine should be based on Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. Reuters reported that, according to Kushner, Moscow had been willing to consider the concept.

Article 5 stipulates that an armed attack against one NATO member should be considered an attack against all allies. In such a case, each member state undertakes to provide assistance, while determining for itself the necessary actions, including the possible use of armed force.

Moscow Sets a Condition for Talks

Ryabkov said that Russia is discussing security guarantees primarily from the perspective of its own security. According to him, Ukraine must acknowledge Russia’s demand that it not join NATO.

“Once this happens, I believe that the issue of creating security guarantees can in any case be discussed,” the Russian deputy minister said.

He added that Moscow was not closing the door to dialogue, but was leaving no option open for Ukraine to join NATO. Thus, Russia’s position diverges from Kushner’s reported claim that Moscow had accepted guarantees similar to those under Article 5 as a basis for discussion.

Upcoming Talks in Moscow

Ryabkov confirmed that a visit by representatives of the United Kingdom, Germany and France to Moscow was being prepared. According to the Russian authorities, the European envoys must clarify their positions on Ukraine before the format of the next negotiations is determined.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was Russia that had proposed that the European representatives visit the country. No date has yet been set for the visit, nor has a specific format for the future talks been announced.

Sources: bta.bg, sa.marketscreener.com