Рок чудовище отново ще сменя памперси (ВИДЕО)

Saturday night my wife Courtney and I welcomed into our world and family a very beautiful baby girl named Ruby Sixx. A spunky little girl with a full head of hair making her the 5th Sixx joining her two sisters and two brothers.Fatherhood has been the greatest joy in my life.....and @how2girl is a real natural as a mom. ♥️ I would like to thank our family and friends for all the love and support ( and flowers ). We are already sleep training her with a metronome and I got her a pink bass.

