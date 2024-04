Как да почистим еър фрайъра с помощта на сода за хляб (ВИДЕО)

@norfolkavenue

How to clean your airfryer! Literally SO EASY! All you need to do is: Add Bicarbonate soda also known as baking soda, Washing up liquid and Boiling water into your airfryer basket. Let it soak for 30 mins and use a scratch resisdent sponge to clean off any excess.

#airfryer

#airfryercleaning

#airfryercleaninghack

#howtoclean

#howtocleanairfryer

#airfryertiktok

#airfryercleaning

#easyclean

#howto

#howtotiktok

#cleantok

#cleanwithme

#cleaninghacks

#cleaningtiktok

#bicarbonateofsoda

♬ Do It Better - Beachcrimes & Tia Tia