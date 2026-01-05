Mercedes-Benz W123 Found in Like-New Condition (VIDEO)

A true automotive relic has emerged from the dusty corners of Tennessee, USA, shaking up the collectors' community. It's the legendary Mercedes-Benz W123, which was discovered in a condition that looks like it just left the showroom, but was manufactured in the distant 1982. The video on the YouTube channel woodsandbarclay reveals an incredible “time capsule“ that has managed to preserve German engineering excellence in its purest form.

The story of this Mercedes-Benz 300TD station wagon is straight out of a movie script. The car has spent its entire life in a single family, bought as a gift for the owner's wife. However, the lady used the car extremely sparingly – only for short, leisurely trips to the local country club on weekends. The rest of the time, the machine has rested in the protected embrace of the garage, away from the vagaries of the weather and the aggression of the road.

The result of this care is astonishing: in 43 years, the mileage has recorded only 117,717 kilometers. The body shines with its original paint, the interior looks untouched, and the powertrain purrs like new. The authenticity of the find is also evidenced by the complete service documentation, preserved down to the last page, which makes this station wagon a real treasure for every connoisseur of the Stuttgart brand.

This Mercedes-Benz 300TD also impresses with unexpectedly rich equipment for its era. The interior is upholstered in exquisite leather, and the optional third row of seats is hidden in the luggage compartment, turning it into a practical family cruiser. As a real jewel in the crown, the car is also supplied with a full set of original suitcases from the elite Hartmann brand, specially designed for this model.

Under the hood, the “unkillable” three-liter turbodiesel OM617 pulses. With its 125 hp, this engine was a real exotic for the American market at the time, despite its immense popularity in Europe. The power is transmitted to the wheels via a classic 4-speed automatic transmission, which promises a smooth and trouble-free ride on the asphalt, typical of the “Golden Era” of Mercedes-Benz. See also the video.