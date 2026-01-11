A 40-year-old Mercedes-Benz W123 with a mileage of... 82 km

A true automotive relic, untouched by the merciless march of time, has come to light. It is the legendary Mercedes-Benz W123, which has spent the last four decades in a state of complete anabiosis. This “time capsule” is not just a well-preserved machine, but an artifact with a mileage of only 82 km, which looks as if it has just left the assembly line in Stuttgart. The news of the find was spread by the popular car treasure hunter Roma Uraco and instantly caught the attention of collectors around the world.

Under the thick layer of dust lies a body in impeccable condition, the varnish of which shines with the same intensity with which it pleased the eye in 1984. The interior, smelling of new German upholstery and high-quality materials, transports any lucky person who peeks inside directly to the golden age of German engineering. There are no signs of wear here, no cracked plastic or frayed textiles – everything is exactly as the engineers intended it in the era of eternal things.

The heart of this metal atlas is the legendary five-cylinder Mercedes OM617 diesel engine with a displacement of 3.0 liters. Although its power of 88 hp may sound modest by modern standards, its durability is proverbial. This engine is a symbol of the concept of the “millionaire“ - a machine capable of turning over the mileage without the need for serious intervention. Paradoxically, this very specimen, designed to circle the globe dozens of times, was deprived of the opportunity to even fully develop.

The story behind the existence of this Mercedes-Benz W123 is no less curious than the car itself. In 1984, when the successor to the W124 was already looming on the horizon, a German taxi driver had serious doubts about the reliability of modern technology. Driven by the pragmatic fear that “new ones don't make them like they used to“, he decided to secure his future and bought a brand new “spare” car. The man simply parks it in the garage, waiting for the day his faithful workhorse will give up the ghost.

However, fate plays a joke - his main Mercedes-Benz W123 turns out to be so tough that the time for its retirement never comes. So the "reserve" remains to gather dust for 40 years, turning into an investment that the owner could hardly have dreamed of. In the end, this mechanical treasure changes hands for the sum of 38 thousand euros - a price that many would consider modest considering the fact that they are buying a brand new car from an era when quality was a religion.