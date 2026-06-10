Suzuki releases Jimny Sierra Gozel Outdoor

The Japanese off-road icon Suzuki Jimny has once again proven that the imagination surrounding its customization has no limits. The brand has officially unveiled the unique Suzuki Jimny Sierra Gozel Outdoor Concept – a brutal and highly modified interpretation of the legendary pocket SUV, prepared especially for the upcoming JimnySunlight 2026 festival in the Land of the Rising Sun. For the manufacturer, this event is not just a show, but a clever marketing move to catch the pulse of fans before the possible launch of a new series of factory accessories.

The basis of the project lies in the current fourth generation of the tough Suzuki Jimny Sierra, which even eight years after its market debut continues to be an absolute bestseller and favorite of climbers on the Chukars. To sculpt the conceptual Gozel Outdoor Concept, the Japanese have partnered with tuning specialists from the company AWIN, which is closely associated with the development of original components for the brand.

The visual drama is concentrated mainly in the front part, where the SUV shows off its muscles. The front bumper has been completely redesigned, featuring massive aluminum details and serious pin protection under the engine, garnished with contrasting red accents. The radiator grille has a new “honeycomb” structure, proudly bearing the retro Suzuki inscription, and the vision of a tough expedition vehicle is complemented by bright red fenders and side sills, imitating solid metal armor.

To date, the attractive Gozel Outdoor remains a one-of-a-kind experiment and enthusiasts cannot purchase the package in its current form. Suzuki does not hide that their goal is to collect direct impressions from the community and if the feedback gives them the "green light", some of these bold design elements will quickly end up in the brand's official catalog for serial installation.

To make the show complete, the practical five-door version of the Suzuki Jimny Nomade will also be on display next to the concept, equipped with the completely real and commercially available Craggy Style package. This kit gives the car a rather sinister look thanks to black branded emblems, aluminum skid plates, an off-road roof rack and specific 15-inch alloy wheels. The retro charm is enhanced by yellow halogens, special protectors behind the door handles and a branded spare tire cover on the tailgate.

In the native Japanese market, the pleasure of owning the Craggy Style package costs exactly 404,030 yen (which is equivalent to about $2,500). For those looking for a different identity, several more factory lines for individualization are offered for the Suzuki Jimny Nomade, including Rhino Style, Urban Edge Style, Nostalgic Line Style and the sharpened Metal Style.

The great gathering of JimnySunlight 2026 will gather fans on June 14 at the picturesque location Yamanakako Koryu Plaza Kirara in Yamanashi Prefecture, right under the majestic silhouette of Mount Fuji. The festival promises to be a true paradise for maniacs, as in addition to the official presence of Suzuki, dozens of independent tuning studios and off-road equipment manufacturers will pour in, whose business is entirely dedicated to the cult of the little Japanese 4x4 monster.