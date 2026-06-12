And in real conditions, the BMW iX3 travels over 800 kilometers on a single charge

BMW has completed extensive testing of a prototype of its electric crossover iX3 Long Wheelbase, which will be sold in China. The electric vehicle successfully passed a grueling endurance test, traveling more than 800 kilometers on public roads without intermediate battery charging.

For the test, the engineers chose a large circular road route around Lake Kukunor in the Chinese province of Qinghai, starting and ending in the city of Xining. The iX3 50L xDrive, equipped with large 21-inch aerodynamic wheels, completed the long distance with a remaining battery charge of 2%.

During the trip, the crossover demonstrated an extremely low average energy consumption of just 12.6 kWh per 100 kilometers. The data obtained show that the total range of the new product under similar operating conditions is from 835 to 840 kilometers. BMW emphasizes that this result demonstrates the brand's systematic approach to creating electric vehicles, where the main priority is predictability and efficiency in real conditions, rather than laboratory indicators.

In order to achieve the best correspondence to the everyday customer experience, the test was conducted exclusively in real road conditions. The route was characterized by difficult terrain and sharp changes in elevation. The electric vehicle started in Xining at an altitude of around 2,200 meters, then climbed mountain passes to a maximum altitude of almost 4,000 meters and then descended back to the starting point.

The constant ups and downs put an enormous strain on the energy management system, transmission and battery temperature management. The weather conditions were a major challenge during the test. Throughout the journey, the iX3 Long Wheelbase was exposed to heavy snowfall and torrential rain, strong direct sunlight at high altitude, sharp fluctuations in ambient temperature from 1°C to 21°C and varying road conditions.

To reflect the typical behavior of an average driver on long journeys, the entire distance was driven in “Efficient“ mode. This algorithm provides an optimal balance between cabin comfort and energy efficiency of all systems.

The crossover's high energy efficiency is the result of a comprehensive integration of new engineering solutions on the Neue Klasse platform. A key role in achieving the record mileage was played by the updated aerodynamic concept of the body, which minimizes air resistance at high speeds, as well as the company's intelligent Energy Master management system. This electronic assistant optimizes the distribution and consumption of energy in real time depending on the chosen route, the current temperature and the driver's driving style.

The list of the most important technical components of the architecture includes:

Sixth generation batteries: the high-voltage battery with a capacity of 108.7 kWh has received completely new cylindrical cores, which significantly increased the energy storage density, optimized weight, dimensions and increased the overall rigidity of the car body;

The modernized power unit combines a synchronous motor on the front axle and an additional asynchronous motor on the rear, which reduced energy losses by 40% and increased the overall efficiency of the transmission by 20%;

Control complex “The Heart of Joy“: an innovative central control unit works together with a highly efficient recuperation system, which allows braking and deceleration to be performed exclusively by electric motors in 98% of everyday driving situations, returning energy back to the battery.

An important role for The successful test was played by the updated integrated temperature management system. It provided instant and precise stabilization of the battery operating temperature during rapid transitions from cold morning air to daytime heat, as well as during a sharp change from rain to snow. This allowed maintaining a stable mileage and a comfortable microclimate for passengers in the cabin without excessive mileage deficit.