The most expensive Mercedes from the cult W124 series is for sale

When we talk about automotive icons from the late 1980s, our minds automatically switch to a wave of Italian exotics. At that time, however, something so brutal and unexpected was being forged in Affalterbach that it literally shook the foundations of supercars. It is the legendary Mercedes-Benz 300 CE 6.0 AMG Hammer, and an extremely rare specimen of this breed is about to go down in history, rewriting records for value in the classic car market. The auction house RM Sotheby's has announced for sale a unique coupe from 1988, the price of which is expected to reach a mind-boggling 750,000 – $900,000, which would automatically make it the most expensive representative of the iconic W124 family to ever step onto the auction podium.

The car in question, known in collector circles as the Galdi Coupe, carries the spirit of the era before AMG officially merged with the Stuttgart concern. Only three units of this 6.0-liter V8 monster were assembled by AMG North America for the US market, making the lot a real find worth its weight in gold. This particular jewel stands out as the only one of its kind equipped with the typical American-spec "ducktail" rear spoiler. Under the hood, an authentic 32-valve engine with 385 horsepower pulses, coupled with a factory-modified chassis, Bilstein sports suspension, a reinforced braking system and a limited-slip rear differential. Although it was created for ruthlessly fast driving, this asphalt predator has traveled less than 58,000 kilometers in its entire life.

To understand the scale of this engineering masterpiece, we need to go back in time. Its first owner, American financier Joseph Galdi II, ordered the coupe through the legendary Beverly Hills Motoring Accessories workshop, parting with a whopping sum of $192,000 for 1988. Oh yes, you read that right - this "Hammer" cost almost twice as much as a brand new Ferrari Testarossa or Lamborghini Countach at the time. But while Italian supercars required serious compromises with comfort, the German beast offered dynamics from another galaxy, combined with the absolute convenience of a luxurious everyday car.

Now, decades later, the coupe is in perfect health, preserving its completely original drivetrain. Its authenticity has been officially certified with a document from AMG North America co-founder Richard Buxbaum. Over the years, the car has been taken care of uncompromisingly, with over $160,000 invested in maintenance and precise technical improvements. If the auctioneer's hammer at RM Sotheby's hits within the preliminary estimates, this brutal Mercedes-Benz 300 CE 6.0 AMG Hammer will not only change hands, but will cement the W124 generation's status as an absolute classic for connoisseurs with deep pockets.