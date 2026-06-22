How to increase the price of your used car by 15% in a few simple steps

The first impression when viewing a vehicle is absolutely crucial for a successful deal. According to German automotive analyst Hans Werner, an excellently maintained vehicle can be sold on the market for between 10 and 15 percent more expensive than an identical model, which, however, was neglected by its previous owner. The buyer's psychology works flawlessly - the shiny exterior and the impeccable cabin are automatically perceived as a sure sign of conscientious technical maintenance of the entire car. The opposite is also true: even at an attractive price, an unmaintained car can languish on classifieds sites for months.

The German specialist is categorical that preparing the car should not be left to the last minute before meeting with the potential buyer, and requires systematic efforts. During the warm months of the year, a large part of cosmetic procedures can be successfully performed at home, as long as the right auto chemicals are used. Werner explicitly warns against cheap mass-produced preparations labeled "all-in-one". Leather interiors and delicate plastic panels on the dashboard require strictly profiled compositions that nourish the surfaces and protect them from cracking and fading under the scorching sun's rays. Lightning-fast treatment of fresh dirt is also extremely critical - stains from bitumen, wood resin or insects must be removed immediately, before they are chemically irreversibly embedded in the paintwork.

„Invest in narrowly specialized products. One composition should clean the windows to a shine, another should protect the plastic from dust through an antistatic effect, a third should extract dirt from the textile upholstery, and a fourth should maintain elasticity on leather seats. The more versatile a bottle is, the weaker its results will be, unless you invest in extremely expensive high-end professional formulas“, the expert shares his experience.

Apart from cosmetics, Werner also places serious emphasis on the regular replacement of the cabin filter every 7,500 kilometers. This seemingly small consumption not only guarantees fresh air in the cabin, but also saves the windows from annoying and dangerous sweating in the rain. It is also important to eradicate some common mistakes that owners make out of misguided thrift: it is unacceptable to rub the entire interior with a single rag, it is absurd to clean plastics with alcohol-based wet wipes, and dashboard polish should never touch the windows. A golden rule is to test every new product first on a hidden and small area of the part.

Finally, the expert draws attention to and a specific regional problem - hard and limescale water. It leaves a stubborn white film on the bodywork after drying, which subsequently requires serious machine polishing. To avoid this, Werner advises that the final rinse of the car should always be done with demineralized or well-filtered water. This meticulous and systematic approach not only turns everyday driving into a pleasure, but also ensures that when you part with the car, you will collect the thickest possible bundle.