Which cars assembled in China break the least?

Experts from the influential agency JD Power have shed light on the real reliability of cars manufactured in China, breaking some long-standing stereotypes. The large-scale study draws information directly from the source – the opinions of 14,000 real owners who purchased their cars between July 2025 and February 2026 were analyzed. The evaluators took a look at 127 models, sorted by 218 specific parameters in nine categories. The final verdict is determined by the merciless PP100 coefficient, which calculates the average number of defects per 100 vehicles.

At the top of the food chain for brands operating on Chinese soil, surprisingly or not, premium players have settled. The leaders in terms of durability are Land Rover (200 PP100), closely followed by the luxurious Americans from Cadillac (203 PP100) and the Swedish fortress Volvo (206 PP100). Right behind them, established names such as Porsche and Lexus, as well as the Dongfeng-Honda joint venture, follow on their heels. However, the real reason for pride for the local industry are the excellent results of the all-Chinese giants Chery (213 PP100) and Geely (214 PP100), which once again prove that they have reduced the distance with the global leaders to a minimum.

When we break down the cards to the level of specific market segments, the battle becomes even more contested. In the affordable compact sedans, the stylish Changan Eado Plus has won the laurels, overtaking the Roewe i5 and the youthful MG 5. A step up in size and price, the Toyota Levin and Changan Eado Max dominate. The heart of the middle class, however, is held firmly by the German-Chinese tandem in the face of the Volkswagen Bora and the eternal Volkswagen Golf, supported by the fifth generation of the Geely Emgrand. The business elite is also betting on safety – there, the Volkswagen Passat, Honda Inspire, as well as the technological Chery Arrizo 8 and its Pro modification are excellent in terms of durability.

In the crossovers – the hottest battlefield on the market – Geely Coolray and Changan CS35 Max quickly earned the title of – "iron" in the basic compact class, while in the more expensive alternatives, the Changan CS55 Plus (also known as Uni-S) and the avant-garde Lynk & Co 06 prevailed. If you are looking for a mid-size SUV that will not let you down on the road, statistics point to Changan CS75 Pro, Chery Tiggo 7 Plus, Geely Cityray and Jetour X70 Plus. At the more luxurious end of the same segment, the Chery Tiggo 8 Plus triumphs, along with the German urban warriors Volkswagen Tharu and Volkswagen T-Roc.

Large family needs also found their sure champions in the face of the flagship Chery Tiggo 9, the Japanese classic Toyota RAV4 and the impressive GAC GS8. For those who rely on the maximum volume and practicality of vans, the Wuling Hongguang V took the prize among small workhorses. In the more refined middle class of family transporters, the top spot goes to the GAC M6 and GAC M8, while among the kings of space, the irreplaceable Honda Odyssey remains the benchmark for trouble-free operation.

It is interesting to note that some of these excellent models are no longer exotic for our market. On home soil, the models of the premium brands Volvo, Porsche and Lexus are officially offered, and the large-scale invasion of Chinese manufacturers in Bulgaria means that local drivers have direct access to Geely cars (whose models such as Coolray and Cityray are confidently entering the market), as well as to the Chery range, which is gaining popularity in our country with the Omoda and Jaecoo brands. MG is also confidently making its way into the Bulgarian market.