Porsche gives up on electrification: The legendary Porsche 911 remains true to gasoline

The main actor in the management of the brand, Michael Leiters, cut short the ambitions of battery purists, stating categorically during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that the ceiling for electrification for this model stops at the hybrid drive. Behind this decision, however, is not just blind romance in the smell of gasoline, but harsh business pragmatism. The company is going through a turbulent financial period, after its operating profit margin collapsed headlong from 14.1% to a critical 1.1% for the fiscal year. According to the management in Stuttgart, the main stumbling block lies in the overly bloated and complex model portfolio, which has led to the dilution of the brand's exclusivity.

With such financial pressure, throwing colossal resources into the development of an all-electric Porsche 911 would be a pure gamble with an unpredictable outcome. No one can guarantee whether the conservative core of customers would accept such an innovation, or whether it would turn out to be an own goal for the Germans. As a result of the new reality, the brand's ambitious strategy, which envisages 80% of sales coming from electric cars by 2030, will most likely be put on hold indefinitely. In its place comes the new rescue program "Strategy 2035", which fundamentally rearranges priorities and puts an end to the insane race for market volume at the expense of margins.

Behind the scenes, it turns out that the Germans are completely rethinking their electric plans for the entire range. While the innovative T-Hybrid system, which debuted in the GTS modification, is already making its way to the brutal Turbo, other projects have suffered seriously from the tightening of belts. The new generation of the smaller cousin 718 (Boxster and Cayman), which was originally conceived as a fully electric model, is currently being urgently redirected back to the possibility of accepting internal combustion engines. Meanwhile, the brand has already stopped selling the Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo station wagon versions of the Taycan for the North American market, and the planned new large three-row crossover above the Cayenne will first debut with a conventional unit, instead of as a pure electric vehicle.

Despite serious cost cuts and the upcoming shrinkage of the range of modifications, Michael Leiters emphasizes that Porsche is not raising the white flag in front of the electric era. On the contrary, the future electric Cayenne will play a key role in volumes in this segment. The idea, however, is clear - SUVs and family models should bring in profits and finance the existence of the icon, while the 911 remains untouchable in its own petrol temple. Because in Stuttgart they finally understood that the strength of a brand is not measured by the number of lease cars sold, but by the emotion that makes customers consciously and proudly pay the high price for a real sports car.