Opel is preparing a shocking metamorphosis for the Astra

The next generation of the Opel Astra could fundamentally change its genetic code. Engineers and strategists in Rüsselsheim are seriously considering completely abandoning the traditional and beloved hatchback body style to focus their efforts on significantly more practical and multifunctional formats, with the station wagon version taking the spotlight.

A similar bold and unexpected scenario has already been successfully implemented by the competitors from Wolfsburg, who left only the station wagon variant in the range of the new Passat for European consumers. Now Opel seems ready to follow the same well-trodden path, seeing huge market potential in more spacious vehicles that are able to respond much more precisely to the evolving needs of modern buyers.

The brand's top management emphasizes that the future interpretation of the Astra should offer noticeably more interior space and take comfort on long journeys to a completely new level. It is these key features that are expected to form the basis of the concept for the next iteration of the model.

However, automotive analysts do not rule out another, even more curious turn of events. It is entirely possible that, alongside the classic station wagon, a modification with a more pronounced crossover character will debut on the scene, borrowing elements from the SUV segment, which Opel has increasingly focused on in recent years.

The current electric Astra has recently undergone an update process, receiving a battery with a capacity of 58.3 kWh, providing a range of around 450 kilometers on the WLTP cycle. However, the next generation is expected to make another giant step forward in terms of energy efficiency and autonomy on a single charge.

The production of the new Astra family has been officially confirmed at the historic Stellantis plant in Rüsselsheim, which retains its position as one of the group's key strategic sites in Germany. It is there that the company plans to continue its offensive with next-generation models, adapting them to the dynamic preferences of European customers and the global transition to electric mobility.