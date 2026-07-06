The 10 new Mercedes that will appear in 2026

The German automobile colossus from Stuttgart is throwing all its cards on the table. After the past year 2025 brought a cold shower for the brand in the form of a tangible 9 percent drop in global sales (shrinking them to 1,800,800 units delivered), Mercedes is taking an unprecedented offensive. The headquarters officially announced the largest product and technological update in the entire history of the brand. Engineers in Affalterbach and Stuttgart are working at full speed to transform their portfolio - from affordable city models to the most luxurious limousines, extending the life of familiar classics and bringing revolutionary electric platforms to the forefront. Here's what the three-pointed star is preparing for the market podium.

The ruler of luxury: The updated S-Class

The Germans gave a powerful start to the year with the facelift of their absolute ruler - the Mercedes S-Class. The designers have integrated the iconic three-pointed star motif directly into the optics of the headlights and taillights. Inside, the digital revolution continues with a new screen configuration, borrowed directly from the electric flagship EQS. In keeping with environmental trends, the limousine can now be ordered in a completely vegan version without genuine leather, replaced by high-quality textiles and microfiber.

Under the hood of the S580 modification, a new V8 with a flat crankshaft and a power of 530 horsepower roars. The top performance from Maybach retains the stunning V12 biturbo engine, but to the great regret of European fans, the strict environmental regulations of the Old Continent have driven it out and it will only be available in North America, China and the Middle East. On the other hand, the armored fortress S-Class Guard (ballistic protection VR10) receives the same technological and visual innovations, with over 50% of its components being completely new.

Current in the C-segment: The new C-Class EQ

The long-awaited electric equivalent of the C-Class is finally a reality. Despite bearing the familiar name, the car has nothing in common with the conventional model. The design is distinguished by retro notes in the front grille and avoids the overly plump silhouette of the larger EQE and EQS. Thanks to the fully architectural platform for electric vehicles, the wheelbase has been stretched, providing enormous legroom for passengers and a practical front trunk (frunk).

The interior is a real command center with an optional 39.1-inch hyperdisplay. The energy heart of the model is a 94.5 kWh battery, which provides a range of up to an impressive 762 kilometers (WLTP cycle). The initial version C400 4Matic has 482 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque, and the architecture allows for ultra-fast charging with a power of up to 330 kW - in just 10 minutes you can get another 325 kilometers of travel.

The first-born electric monster from Affalterbach: AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

The AMG sports division shows its muscles with its first all-electric super sedan, built on its own high-end platform. The machine looks brutal and visually copies the GT XX concept. Since purists are skeptical about batteries, engineers have tried to recreate the feeling of a classic V8 through an artificial soundscape and software simulation of gear shifting.

The numbers behind the top version GT63 are mind-blowing: three axial electric motors generate an insane 1153 horsepower and 2000 Nm of torque. The sprint from 0 to 96 km/h takes just two seconds! The 106 kWh battery promises a range of 700 km, and thanks to the 600 kW charging, in ten minutes at the station you get a charge for another 460 km.

The return of the real V8: AMG GLE 63 S and GLS 63

For traditionalists who don't want to hear about a cable in the socket, the large SUV megadonts GLE and GLS retain the classic drive, with an improved 4.0-liter V8 with two turbochargers. It works in tandem with a 48-volt mild hybrid system and provides 603 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque. Both models come as standard with adaptive air suspension, a rear locking differential and the AMG Active Ride Control system, which scans the asphalt 1,000 times per second against tilting in corners. The GLE is the more dynamic of the two brothers, accelerating to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

The six cylinders come out of resuscitation: AMG GLC 53

After a wave of harsh criticism from customers and the media against the complex and heavy four-cylinder hybrid system, AMG quickly corrected its mistake. The popular GLC crossover gets a new lease of life in the form of the GLC 53 modification. In place of the two-liter engine, the classic 3.0-liter inline "six" with turbocharging returns, generating 443 horsepower and 600 Nm (640 Nm with overboost). The crossover (also available as a Coupe) now has a drift mode and standard rear-wheel steering. To make the pleasure complete, the Germans have developed a new exhaust system with special resonators for a dense sound accompaniment.

Electric land yacht: The VLE minivan

Oh, this is something really curious! Mercedes is entering the niche of ultra-luxury shuttles with the VLE model - an all-electric "Grand Limousine" at a price of around $130,000. Unlike the brand's previous vans, there is no hint of cheap plastic here. Top-class materials have been used, and the air suspension makes the huge coupe ride like a true S-Class. The drive is provided by two electric motors (415 hp) and a 115 kWh battery, sufficient for 700 km of autonomy. The model offers three rows of seats for up to 8 people, and later an even more luxurious version with the Maybach emblem, called the VLS, is expected.

The traditional C-Class: Planned facelift

The conventional C-Class is entering its sixth year on the market and it is time for a refresh. The exterior and interior design is expected to be unified with that of the electric C-Class EQ for a more homogeneous look of the range. The best news here is that, like the GLC, the updated sedan and wagon will get the inline six-cylinder engine in the C53 modification, which will bring back fans who were turned away by heavy hybrids. Diesel engines also remain in the game, optimized for the Euro 7 environmental standard.

The mass favorite: The next-generation GLA

From a sales volume perspective, the new GLA compact crossover is vital to the company's financial health. The model will debut with an identical design for both the ICE and electric versions. The technological base is shared with the CLA and GLB, and buyers will be able to choose between batteries with a capacity of 58 kWh and 85 kWh, or an economical 1.5-liter gasoline engine with a mild hybrid. Sales on the Old Continent are expected to start at the very end of the year.

A dream come true: A powerful V8 for the CLE Coupe

After countless rumors and spy shots, Mercedes is officially bringing the V8 engine back under the hood of the stylish CLE. We will see two interpretations of this theme: regular series production under the CLE 63 badge and a super exclusive, limited edition of just 30 units, part of the ultra-luxury Mythos line. In it, the 4.0-liter biturbo unit will be boosted to a monstrous 646 horsepower and will feature a drastically wider and more aggressive body.

What else is on the horizon?

The three-beam star is also preparing the return of the G-Class Cabriolet with a soft top and an AMG V8 heart, as well as a more compact off-roader, known among fans as the “Little G“. Despite the initial plans for it to be electric only, the strong dissatisfaction of dealers forced the plant to include conventional engines in the plans. And no wonder - the classic G-Class cube is experiencing a real renaissance, reporting a 23% growth in sales and a record achievement of nearly 50,000 units last year.