RM Sotheby's is preparing one of the most significant car sales of the year at the upcoming auction in Monterey. The exclusive 1996 McLaren F1 GTR with chassis number 10R, owned by the drummer of the cult rock band Pink Floyd Nick Mason, will be on sale. The expected price for the legendary coupe exceeds an impressive $ 35 million, making it potentially the most expensive example of the model ever sold.

The car carries fundamental historical significance for the British brand, as it served as the official test prototype of the racing version for the 1996 season. It was built immediately after the triumph of the legendary chassis 01R in the “24 Hours of Le Mans“ in 1995 and takes first place in a series of only nine machines produced with this specific configuration. The updated package for the relevant racing season includes extended front and rear sections, a larger front splitter and a lightweight magnesium gearbox. The engineering modifications made reduced the total weight by 38 kilograms, making the car a faster machine even than the Long-Tail modification that followed a year later.

Behind the wheel of chassis 10R during the official qualifying tests for Le Mans in 1996 was factory driver David Brabham, with the car achieving 8th time in its class and 20th place in the overall standings. McLaren retained ownership of the machine until 1999, when it sold it to Nick Mason. Before handing over the keys, the manufacturer converted the racing car for use on public roads, making it one of only about 16 road-going F1 GTRs in the world.

In addition to its technical performance, the specimen is also distinguished by its unique appearance. This is the only F1 GTR with a factory red and yellow livery, inspired by the pop art culture of the 1990s, for which it received its unofficial name “Pop Art F1“. Over the years, the car has been maintained and restored twice by the specialized Lanzante workshop after racing accidents in 2009 and 2017, and in the meantime has actively participated in a number of car parades, including the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2022.