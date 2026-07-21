The Japanese automaker Mazda has once again ignited the imagination of car enthusiasts after detailed patent drawings for a new open-top sports car were leaked into the public domain. The published documents reveal a compact body, rear-wheel drive and an attractive lifting door system similar to the mechanisms used in exotic supercars. In its typical style, however, the Hiroshima-based brand has remained completely silent about the exact identity of the development.

One of the main patent applications describes a door whose rear part is extended outwards and simultaneously rises upwards at an angle. However, incorporating such a structure into a lightweight roadster without a hard top requires exceptional torsional rigidity of the supporting structure. To compensate for the lack of a roof frame, engineers have completely redesigned the front of the body. The front pillars have been moved to the immediate vicinity of the shock absorber supports, and reinforcing elements have been added between them for even load distribution. An additional metal cross member connects the front to the engine compartment bulkhead, ensuring monolithic strength without a significant increase in weight.

The second document is entirely focused on passive safety. The force elements in the body are distributed so that in the event of a frontal collision, the kinetic energy is redirected through the engine bulkhead and sills, passing to the rear of the car. In this way, the body remains protected from deformations, ensuring maximum safety for passengers.

The technical layout of the drawings brings extremely interesting details. They clearly show a longitudinally located four-cylinder internal combustion engine, a traditional gearbox and a cardan tunnel. This classic front-engine, rear-wheel drive configuration is a departure from the Iconic SP concept, which was shown with a hybrid drive system with a rotary vane generator.

While the vision with liftgates is reminiscent of the Iconic SP's spectacular lines, the classic drive points to the architecture of the next-generation MX-5. On the other hand, the complex and expensive opening mechanisms are difficult to relate to the philosophy of the popular roadster, known for its simplicity, lightness and accessibility. This gives rise to the hypothesis that Mazda could be preparing an entirely new, flagship sports model positioned above the MX-5.

The presence of a patent in itself does not necessarily guarantee the appearance of a production model in showrooms. However, the documents are clear evidence that the Japanese brand does not stop investing in the classic driving experience and designs the specifics of its future sports machines with exceptional engineering precision.