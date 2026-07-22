Five reliable crossovers of old, for which bad fuel is not a sentence

Modern cars with aggressive turbochargers and complex direct injection systems often turn out to be extremely capricious to what we pour into the tank. At the slightest discrepancy in fuel quality, many high-tech power units react with detonations, clogged nozzles and illuminated error lights on the dashboard. Against this background, certain representatives of the SUV segment continue to show incredible resilience, coping without problems with even worse gasoline.

In the European Union since 2009 (according to the Euro 5 and Euro 6 standards), the maximum permitted sulfur content in gasoline and diesel has been strictly limited to 10 ppm (parts per million, or 10 mg/kg). This fuel is technically classified as "ultra-low sulfur fuel" (Ultra-Low Sulfur Petrol), but especially at domestic gas stations this is not always the case in practice. For this reason, this peculiar ranking is important for the domestic used car market.

1. Toyota RAV4

At the head of this informal durability ranking is the third generation of the Toyota RAV4. Under the hood of the Japanese model is the proven 2.0-liter atmospheric unit 1AZ-FE with a power of 152 horsepower. The lack of complex forced charging and direct injection, combined with an extremely massive piston group, makes this engine practically indestructible. The factory operating instructions require only unleaded gasoline with the appropriate octane number, without placing draconian restrictions on the percentage of sulfur content.

Of course, there is no complete happiness, and such unpretentiousness comes with its own specifics. Operating with fuel with a higher sulfur content does not destroy the mechanical part immediately, but on the other hand accelerates the degradation of the engine oil and loads the exhaust system. In order to preserve the resource of the power unit under such conditions, experts advise shortening the interval for changing the lubricating fluids to about 5000-6000 kilometers, while periodically carrying out preventive cleaning of the fuel systems.

2. Dacia Duster

The second position on the list is occupied by the best-selling Dacia Duster, equipped with the familiar 2.0-liter F4R atmospheric engine, as well as with individual modifications of the 1.6-liter unit. Their elementary design and proven mechanics over the years allow them to swallow fuel compromises without dramatic subsequent service bills.

3. Hyundai ix35

The third place is taken by the Hyundai ix35, which is offered on the European market with the atmospheric 2.0-liter MPI/CVVT units (as well as the later Tucson with the same engine line). These atmospheric engines with multi-point injection rely on a classic architecture that does not suffer from the subtle vagaries of fuels and does not require impeccable laboratory cleanliness in the tank.

4. Nissan X-Trail

The fourth place is reserved for the Nissan X-Trail of the T31 generation. Regardless of whether it is the 2.0-liter or the larger 2.5-liter version, these atmospheric drive systems have a sufficiently large design tolerance to neutralize the negative effects of modern fuel deviations.

5. Skoda Yeti

The top five is completed by the undisputed European leader in rigidity, the Skoda Yeti, equipped with the simple and time-tested 1.6-liter naturally aspirated MPI gasoline engine (110 hp). This power unit relies on classic multi-point injection without unnecessary complex systems, which makes it remarkably resistant to gasoline quality errors and extremely cheap to maintain.

And what copies of these crossovers are sold in our country and at what prices, you can see HERE.