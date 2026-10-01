Nearly 40 units of the most luxurious Renault arrive in Bulgaria

Last week, we told you about the debut of the most luxurious Renault in the brand's history, and now the Bulgarian branch of the French manufacturer has revealed exactly how many units are allocated for our market.

As we have already revealed, production will be strictly limited to 1,500 units for the whole of Europe, with 38 units quoted for the Bulgarian market at a price of 62,990 euros.

Based on the highest level of Atelier Alpine equipment, the limited version relies on the E-Tech 4x4 plug-in hybrid system with a maximum system power of 300 horsepower. Visually, the model is distinguished by an exclusive satin finish on the exterior in the color “forest black“, a darker front grille, 21-inch alloy wheels with a satin finish, glossy black accents, a black spoiler and dark emblems of the Atelier Alpine sports division.

In the interior, the special upholstery combining black Alcantara and textured fabric with three-color French stitching and a luminous “A“ emblem on the seats, as well as an individual numbered plaque indicating belonging to the limited series, impress. Standard equipment includes high-tech solutions such as the panoramic Solarbay glass roof, heated windshield, head-up display and Harman Kardon premium audio system.

The official premiere of the car is scheduled for the Paris Motor Show in mid-October, while the first deliveries to customers in our country are expected before the end of the year.