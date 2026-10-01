The legendary 1997 Ferrari 550 Maranello sports car, once owned by basketball icon Michael Jordan, caused a real sensation on the collector's scene and broke price records for the model after being sold at auction for a staggering $ 2.7 million.

The Italian coupe, powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine, had a long and mysterious fate, after it sank into complete oblivion and disappeared from the eyes of automotive historians and collectors for more than two decades. Its rediscovery after an extensive search revealed a machine in perfect condition, retaining its original specifications and documents bearing the signature of Michael Jordan himself from the time he dominated the floor with the Chicago Bulls.

The astronomical sum paid for the car highlights not only the technical excellence and numerous innovations of the 550 Maranello in the late 1990s, but also the enormous cultural phenomenon surrounding Jordan's name. The athlete's influence at the time was so extensive that the specific design lines, color and sense of luxury of this particular Ferrari even inspired the creation of iconic sports shoes, turning it into a timeless symbol of pop culture and automotive art.