Ford returns to WRC with all-new model

Ford has officially announced its long-awaited return to the World Rally Championship (WRC) as a full works team, starting its new campaign from the 2028 season. The strategic move builds on the brand's half-century history in the discipline, marked by legendary racing models such as the Escort, Sierra, Focus, Fiesta and Puma, which brought multiple championship titles and forged the brand's reputation in harsh conditions such as asphalt, gravel, ice and sand.

The new works program will be implemented in direct partnership with British tuning and rally company M-Sport, with whom Ford has collaborated successfully over the past three decades. The schedule foresees the team's official return in 2028, which will provide two full seasons of data accumulation and technical preparation before the official debut of an all-new race car in 2029. The new machine will be developed specifically based on one of the company's upcoming European passenger models, replacing the current concept with a direct inspiration from the production range.

The company's management emphasizes that the decision to participate as a factory is directly related to the market strategy and the preparation of a new European portfolio of five electrified and hybrid models. Ford Europe President Jim Baumbick noted that the extreme conditions of rallying represent the most uncompromising testing ground, revealing weaknesses invisible in ordinary tests and helping to build cars with exceptional responsiveness, precise control and high dynamics on the road.

Ford Racing Global Director Mark Rushbrook added that the timeframe coincides with the brand's 25th anniversary in motorsport and reinforces its commitment to the discipline. FIA President Mohamed Ben Sulayem also welcomed the manufacturer's return, noting that the championship's new leadership and updated technical regulations for 2027 are creating strong momentum.