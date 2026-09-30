Bultraco Motors, the company known as the importer of Honda and Moto Morini in our country, officially opened its new sales representative office for the Chinese brands Omoda and Jaecoo. The space is located on “Bulgaria“ Boulevard in Sofia, and today welcomed its first guests and partners.

The entry of Omoda and Jaecoo on the domestic scene is taking place under the umbrella of the regional distributor “Genius Automotive Europe“, which is responsible for the markets in Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania. The company's managing director Maria Goldberger arrived in Sofia especially for the official event, emphasizing the importance of the partnership with the Bulgarian dealer for the establishment of new mobility concepts in the region.

During the opening, the company's management shared that the interest in the new models on the market is serious, and even before the official launch of the site, the first sale of the flagship model Omoda 9 was realized. The brand's commercial strategy relies on serious warranty conditions, including a 7-year period for cars and specific long-term engine protection, which reaches 1 million kilometers traveled. Technical and after-sales customer service will be centralized in the familiar service base of the “Astreco Center“ complex on “Chelopeshko Shosse“, where the company plans to expand its activities and open a second specialized showroom in the near future.