Citroen has begun the gradual unveiling of the new 2CV

Citroen has officially launched an exciting teaser campaign that prepares the public for the long-awaited presentation of a concept model that revives the legendary 2CV as a fully electric car. The first announcements began to be revealed gradually this week, with the fully completed concept expected to officially debut during the Paris Motor Show in October.

The project aims to translate the philosophy of the classic “duck“ car into the modern era of mobility, focusing on accessibility, lightness and pure functionality. Unlike other retro revivals on the market, the French brand emphasizes that the new model will not be just a stylized toy for nostalgics, but a pragmatic and affordable urban electric vehicle.

The strategic goal of the Stellantis concern is for the serial successor to achieve a target price of around 15,000 euros, thereby changing the rules in the entry-level segment of electric vehicles and offering a real alternative to the market. The production version is expected to appear on the market around 2028, and until then, the brand's teaser campaign will gradually reveal details about the aerodynamic design, philosophy and technological solutions of the future electric vehicle.