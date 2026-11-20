Volkswagen has unveiled the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport – an electric concept developed as a radical track version of the new ID. Polo GTI. The car produces 270 kW, or 367 hp, and 550 Nm of torque. The Launch Control system enables acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, while the top speed reaches 240 km/h.

The concept will be presented to the public at the Essen Motor Show, which will take place from 27 November to 6 December. The project is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the GTI performance brand and demonstrates how Volkswagen sees its development in the era of electric cars. The powertrain uses the APP550 electric motor, initially developed for larger rear-wheel-drive models, including the ID. Tiguan and ID.7. In the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport, the unit is mounted at the front and drives the front wheels. Volkswagen has also added an electronically controlled limited-slip differential to the front axle.

The battery has a net capacity of 52 kWh – the same size as the one in the production ID. Polo GTI. The control software has been modified to allow the system to deliver more power, while the usable battery range has been expanded compared with the production model.

The body has been widened by 100 mm, with the front and rear fenders extended by 50 mm each. The car has two doors – the rear side windows have been retained, but the rear doors have been removed. This frees up space for the wider fenders and emphasises the project's racing character.

The aerodynamic package includes a large carbon-fibre rear wing, a front splitter and a redesigned diffuser. The concept rides on black 19-inch BBS wheels, while the familiar GTI elements have been retained – the red trim line at the front, the honeycomb grille and the vertical daytime running lights. The suspension features bespoke components, revised geometry and a wider track. The body sits 15 mm lower than the ID. Polo GTI and 30 mm lower than the standard ID. Polo. The rear axle, however, retains a torsion beam.

Inside, Volkswagen has removed the infotainment system entirely. The basic dashboard layout has been retained, but the focus is on track driving rather than everyday comfort. Recaro racing seats, five-point harnesses, black anti-glare microfibre upholstery and red decorative stitching have been fitted.

The rear seats have been replaced by a roll cage, turning the car into a two-seater. Volkswagen has not disclosed the kerb weight, but the lightweight interior and removed rear doors are likely to reduce the mass compared with the production ID. Polo GTI. For now, the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport remains a one-off concept. Volkswagen has not confirmed production, but it has not completely ruled out such a possibility either.