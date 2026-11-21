The Crimean Bridge has no future and “will not remain standing one way or another,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the American television channel NBC, cited by DPA.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin must understand this after Ukraine struck the facility three times during the week and damaged it. The bridge connects mainland Russia with the Crimean Peninsula and is used to deliver supplies to Russian forces in the parts of Ukraine occupied by Moscow.

“Of course, we will have to respond to this,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president was commenting on Russian attacks against his country's infrastructure. He pointed out that this year Russian forces have been constantly striking railways and bridges.

Two killed in strike on Kryvyi Rih

Meanwhile, a Russian ballistic missile struck the center of Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky's hometown. A seven-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were killed in the attack, the head of the city administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, said.

The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, said that 60 people were injured, including six children. The figures were cited by the Associated Press.

Kyiv presents the strikes on the Crimean Bridge as a response to Russian attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure. Moscow uses the facility as an important supply route for its forces, while the latest damage has cast doubt on its future operation.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com