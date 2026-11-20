Bentley’s first electric car is sold out through the end of 2027, even though production has not yet begun. The Torcal will enter series production in the first half of 2027, while customers ordering a car now will have to wait until 2028 for delivery. Bentley has not announced how many cars it has planned for the first production year.

The electric SUV has a base price of €189,922, or £173,300 in the United Kingdom. However, the brand’s customers are not limiting themselves to the entry-level version. Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser told Automotive News that the company regularly processes configurations worth more than £300,000, equivalent to approximately €338,953.

Optional equipment includes special leather materials from Mulliner, natural walnut veneer and bespoke body colors. This means the difference between the base price and some of the most expensive configurations exceeds €149,000. The Torcal S is currently attracting the most interest among orders.

Electric model positioned below the Bentayga

The Torcal is positioned below the Bentayga and will be the fourth model in Bentley’s lineup, alongside the Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga. It is 5 meters long, 2.02 meters wide without the mirrors, and has a wheelbase of 3.02 meters.

The model uses Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric, also known from the electric Porsche Cayenne. The powertrain features two electric motors driving all four wheels. The standard version produces 604 kW, or 821 hp, and 1,194 Nm. In the Torcal S, output reaches 653 kW, or 888 hp, while torque stands at 1,350 Nm.

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 3.4 seconds in the base version and 2.9 seconds in the Torcal S. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Range of up to 600 kilometers

The battery has a capacity of 113.3 kWh, of which 108.7 kWh is usable. Bentley quotes a range of up to 600 kilometers on the WLTP cycle. The 800-volt architecture enables DC charging at up to 400 kW. Charging from 10 to 80% takes approximately 16–20 minutes at a suitable charging station.

The Torcal’s strong start comes at a time when Bentley’s sales are declining. Following a record 15,174 deliveries in 2022, the company sold 10,100 cars in 2025, while in the first three quarters of 2026 it reported a 17% decline. Profit for the same period was cut in half.

“This is Bentley, Bentley, Bentley,” Walliser said, explaining the interest with customers’ trust in the brand as it transitions to electric power. The company has overcome its first challenge, but the next will be maintaining demand in 2028, when the first customers will already have received their cars.

Sources: arenaev.com, motor1.com