BMW M5 Touring also became a patrol car

BMW presented a police version of its most powerful station wagon - M5 Touring, and the company specifies that the car is currently a demonstration and is not prepared for real police service. The project was implemented under the leadership of Sascha Eifel, head of “Special Vehicle Development and Functional Safety“ at BMW M. Former head of development Dirk Hecker also participated in the work.

BMW has used the familiar combination of blue, white and yellow for police cars. However, the graphics have been changed to fit the wider fenders and aggressive bumpers of the M5 Touring. The company already produces the 5 Series station wagon for the German Federal Police, which made it easier to choose the basic look. A light signal is mounted on the roof, but the car does not have all the devices and accessories necessary for a real police car, and the BMW logo is placed on the rear doors instead of the Bavarian state coat of arms used on police cars.

The drive is entrusted to the standard 4.4-liter V8 engine with two turbines, combined with a plug-in hybrid system. The system power reaches 727 horsepower, and the torque is 1000 Nm. For fans of "green" movement, the M5 Touring can travel up to 65 kilometers on electricity alone. This would allow for quieter movement in urban environments, while the power of the V8 engine is aimed at fast movement on German highways.